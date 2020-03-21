Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.50 ($216.86).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €94.13 ($109.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €150.23 and a 200-day moving average of €165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.