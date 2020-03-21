VNGD All-World Ex-US Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

VNGD All-World Ex-US Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VEU) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

VNGD All-World Ex-US Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 stock opened at A$64.00 ($45.39) on Friday.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for VNGD All-World Ex-US Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNGD All-World Ex-US Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.