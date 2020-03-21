Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 12.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) were up 12.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.22, approximately 7,211,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,230,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Specifically, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.