Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 30,478.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Vistra Energy worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

VST stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

