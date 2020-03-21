Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of UTES opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.52.

