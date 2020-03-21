Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRAI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

