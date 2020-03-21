Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPC opened at $13.93 on Friday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

