Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA NFLT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

