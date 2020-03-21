Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

