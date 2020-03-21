VirTra Systems (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. VirTra Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

