Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Viper Energy Partners worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.