Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.15. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,191 shares of company stock worth $538,623. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.52% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

