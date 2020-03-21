Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 546,858 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,865,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

