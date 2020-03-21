Ventas, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ventas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 428.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $21.62 on Friday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

