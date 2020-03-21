Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) CEO Sells $4,279,990.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VAR stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.31 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VAR. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

