ValuEngine Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

