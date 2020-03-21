ValuEngine Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.73.
Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
