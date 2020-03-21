ValuEngine Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $496.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 198.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 451.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 204,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

