ValuEngine Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.