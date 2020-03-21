ValuEngine Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

GCP opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $30.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

