ValuEngine Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

