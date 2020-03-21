ValuEngine Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE MLR opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

