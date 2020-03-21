ValuEngine Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE ENBL opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 62.95%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 990,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 546,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 435,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

