ValuEngine Downgrades Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTSS opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

