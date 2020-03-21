ValuEngine Downgrades Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

