ValuEngine Downgrades China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.16.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

