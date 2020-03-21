ValuEngine Downgrades China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.16.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

