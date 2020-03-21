Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

