Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

