Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Upwork worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

