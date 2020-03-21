Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

