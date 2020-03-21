Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

