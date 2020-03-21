United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.8–0.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.84. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.80) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut United States Steel from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of X opened at $5.29 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

