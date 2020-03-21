United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 129.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

