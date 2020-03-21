U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading 14% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price traded up 14% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $54.62, 262,591 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 110,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Specifically, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

