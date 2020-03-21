U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTS. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. The company had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

