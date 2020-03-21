Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $89.51 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

