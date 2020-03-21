TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of TransUnion worth $93,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

