Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.72.

RIG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $692.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

