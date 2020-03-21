Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Trane (NYSE:TT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $84.96, but opened at $83.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $88.00 price target on the stock. Trane shares last traded at $81.73, with a volume of 2,215,777 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trane in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trane will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

