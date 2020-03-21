Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,051% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.