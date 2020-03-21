Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 597 call options.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $46.72 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

