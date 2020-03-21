Traders Purchase High Volume of Caesars Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 10,348 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

