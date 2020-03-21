Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 21,333% compared to the typical volume of 27 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.71%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $43,215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.