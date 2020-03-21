Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.47. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

