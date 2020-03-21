Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,531 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 964 call options.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,042,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,145,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,760,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

