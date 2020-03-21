Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the average volume of 890 call options.

Shares of HMY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

