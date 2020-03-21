Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

