Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
