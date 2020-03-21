TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $46,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $14,869,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

