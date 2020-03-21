TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Consolidated Communications (NYSE:CNSL) Financial Survey

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -1.53% -1.25% -0.13% TIM Participacoes 19.81% 8.71% 4.85%

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consolidated Communications and TIM Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. TIM Participacoes has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 100.41%. Given TIM Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and TIM Participacoes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.21 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -79.80 TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.54 $917.85 million $1.03 13.02

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Consolidated Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

