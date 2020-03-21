Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TIF opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIF. William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

