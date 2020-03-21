Thomas M. Kiernan Acquires 1,100 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) General Counsel Thomas M. Kiernan purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $725,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VSEC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

